Enyeribe Ejiogu

Niger Delta Accountability Network (NDAN) and the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) have commended the Senate for its resolute demand for inauguration of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) before the consideration of the 2020 budget of the commission.

NDAN in a press statement signed by its President, Hon Patrick Funkekeme and General Secretary, Comr ade Richard Irabor, described the decision of the Senate as a “bold move for the reestablishment of order and due process.”

It added that the Senate had reinforced the faith of Nigerians in the capacity of the 9th National Assembly to provide credible oversight while cooperating with the Executive Branch. “The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has shown that it is a law-abiding institution and credible ally of the people with its decision to follow the law on the defence of the NDDC budget. We are encouraged that Mr President as a firm believer in the law and due process will not allow the illegal interim management committee continue to distort the operations of the NDDC,” the group said.

NDAN implored President Muhammadu Buhari to “reciprocate the Senate’s goodwill by directing the newly-confirmed board to resume immediately.”

In the same vein, the Ijaw Youth Council led by Mr. Eric Omare, a lawyer, stated that the decision of the Senate was in consonance with the provisions of the NDDC Act, which states that the governing board shall be responsible for preparing the commission’s budget.