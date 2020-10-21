Transparency and Accountability Advancement Group has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s delay in implementing recommendations on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as sad and unfortunate.

The group said the delay called to question the President’s reputation as an anti-corruption crusader.

National Chairman of the group, Ebi Arogbofa, in a statement lamented that despite the mismanagement of the Commission by the Interim Management Committee (IMC), the government had failed to sack its leadership and put in place a proper management as recommended by the Senate.

“In the last one year, the IMC has spent over N100 billion without budgetary approval and with nothing to show for it. Rather, humongous fictitious payments have been made for dubious items such as desilting and clearing of water hyacinths, and for the comfort of the IMC members.

“In spite of the evidence of corruption, the President has maintained an aloofness in what amounts to a disdain for Nigerians and the people of the Niger Delta, particularly,” Arogbofa said.

He reminded Nigerians that the Senate ad-hoc committee headed by Olubunmi Adetunmbi, which probed allegations of corruption and mismanagement against the IMC, concluded its investigations in July and submitted its report, which was adopted as a resolution of the Senate on July 23.

“The report and resolution indicted the IMC for the manner it mismanaged N81.5 billion within the space of nine months up to May 2020 on unverified contracts, frivolous and luxurious payments, selfish expenditures, and gross mismanagement. It resolved that the IMC members should refund amounts illegally and improperly spent that was paid out under corrupt headings, that the members of the IMC be prosecuted and the committee disbanded,” it said.