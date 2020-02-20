President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, sacked the three-man Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) headed by Dr. Joi Nunieh .

The President, in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, named Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei as new acting Managing Director of the NDDC.

Pondei, until his appointment was a professor of medicine at the Niger Delta University, and former Provost, College of Health Sciences of the Institution.

Adesina, said Pondei will now head a five-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) for the NDDC. Members of the new committee have been expanded from three to five. The interim committee would function pending the conclusion of a forensic audit on the accounts and operations of the NDDC.

The other members are Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Ag. Executive Director ,Projects; Mr Ibanga Bassey Etang, Ag. Executive Director,Finance and Administration; Mrs. Caroline Nagbo and Cecilia Bukola Akintomide, a former Vice President with African Development Bank.