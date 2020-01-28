TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Coalition of Civil Societies for Good Governance and Change Initiative (CCSGGC) has vowed to resist any attempt by some fraudulent agents to slander acting Managing Director, Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Joy Nunieh.

The coalition gave the warning yesterday, at a press conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, tagged “NDDC: Nunieh and her defiant fight for the soul of Nigeria”, to address the “ infantile attempts by nebulously dubious characters to drag the MD’s personage and reputation”.

In his statement, Convener, Ogenyi Okpokwu, described the accusation that the acting MD parades fake National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate as “sickening mendacity and hearsay even in its most sophisticated scrutiny”.

According to Okpokwu, Nunieh is a respected woman of virtue and such conclusion was based on no empirical or verifiable evidence.

The coalition was particularly irked by the fact that the “traducers and antagonists could not grab a copy of Nunieh’s alleged fake NYSC discharge certificate to convince the doubting public”.

Okpokwo added: “The acting MD’s persecution isn’t surprising, especially after being given an uphill task of sanitizing the agency by ordering a forensic audit of the NDDC.

“So far, so good, the coalition believes Dr. Nunieh has so far altered the status quo by diligently and boldly flushing the rot in the system, which hasn’t quite gone too well with many.

“It is on this ground, however, that CCSGGC warned these disgruntled persons or groups to steer clear the acting MD’s case or get ready to be disgraced by Nigerians.

“It is commendable that the NDDC boss has her eyes fixated on sanitizing and repositioning the NDDC for optimal performance beneficial to the region. So, any attempt to distract her focus will not be condoned or tolerated”, the coalition warned.