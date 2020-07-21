Joe Effiong, Uyo,

Annang ethnic nationality of Akwa Ibom State has thrown their weight behind minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Seen God’swill Akpabio threatening that they would not take it kindly if any happens to him.

Coming in the platform of Afe Annang Foundation, Annang which the second largest ethnic group in Akwa Ibom State, said in a press statement signed by the president of the foundation, Prof. Akpan Ibanga Akpan, that they have watched with utter dismay and discomfiture the ongoing brickbats in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) where their revered son, Senator Godswill Akpabio supervises as minister.

While saying that they frown seriously at the ugly developments in the commiission in recent times, as it does not speak well of the Niger Delta and its people, the Afe Annang Foundation however emphasised that Akpabio means well for the Niger Delta since his utmost priority is to ensure the development of the area and its people as against the blind pillaging that hobbled the progress of the commission in the past.

“As a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, our son served the state meritoriously with remarkable distinction. He recorded the same glowing feats during his time in the 8th Senate where he served as the Senate Minority Leader.

“As a true son of Annangland and Akwa Ibom State, we wish to register our unalloyed support for Senator Akpabio, especially as he is poised to reposition the NDDC through forensic audit which, when completed, will bring the much needed glory to the commission.

“We are grateful to the President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) for having approved the forensic auditing of the commission. We salute Mr. President for supporting this great move with a view to turning around the fortunes of the Niger Delta people. The forensic auditing of the commission is in line with the President’s anti-corruption fight.

“We are fully in support of the forensic auditing of the NDDC hence we call for an end to the ongoing controversies rocking the commission to give room for the much needed cleansing of the agency and reposition the NDDC for better productivity and efficiency without distraction.

“Senator Akpabio should be allowed to carry out his duties without any intimidation or harassment.

We are proud of him, his achievements and his efforts so far in repositioning the NDDC.

“Accordingly, we the Annangs will not take it kindly if anything happens to our most treasured son, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio. Those hounding him should tread with caution else they overstep their bounds and draw the ire of his kinsmen.

“We throw our weight behind him even in this troubling times, and urge him to remain fervent and undaunted in his quest to uncommonly develop the NDDC as is his wont. At the end of it all, we are certain that our son will be vindicated, and his effort in the commission will be appreciated.” The group said.