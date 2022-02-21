From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has debunked an allegation credited to the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide that it paid N20 billion to ghost contractors.

The commission made the denial yesterday, in a statement issued by the Director, Corporate Affairs, Ibitoye Abosede.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“The NDDC wants to state categorically that it did not pay any N20 billion to any ghost contractor or anyone for that matter as demonically alleged by the group,” the Commission stated.

According to the statement, which was issued in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the “sponsored” group’s call for the probe of monies that were never spent by the commission was laughable and most unfortunate.

“The public is hereby put on notice, that these spurious lies are being masterminded, fabricated and orchestrated by persons who are positioning their relatives and associates for ultimate appointment into the board of the NDDC.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“These individuals, who are hell-bent on using all manners of gimmicks to arm-twist the President into appointing their relatives, cronies or associates into the commission’s board, feel that the only way they can achieve their selfish desire is by using false allegations and blackmail against the hardworking Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and the Interim Administrator in order to get the attention of Mr President.

“The commission for the umpteenth time states without mincing words that it never paid N20 billion to any ghost contractor and therefore challenges the authors and fabricators of these malicious allegations to come out with proof or name the companies of these ‘ghost contractor’.”

The commission said under the Interim Administration and the supervision of Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the NDDC would continue to be focused and prudent in the management of its resources for the benefit of the people of the region and would remain committed to the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The commission, therefore, urges all well-meaning Niger Deltans and Nigerians in general to disregard these self-seeking elements and the concocted figments of their blurred imagination.”