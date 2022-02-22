From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has debunked the allegation credited to the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide that it paid N20 billion to ghost contractors.

The commission made the denial yesterday, in a statement by its Director, Corporate Affairs, Ibitoye Abosede.

“The NDDC wants to state categorically that it did not pay any N20 billion to any ghost contractor or any one for that matter as demonically alleged by the group. The pubic is hereby put on notice, that these spurious lies are being masterminded, fabricated and orchestrated by persons who are positioning their relatives and associates for ultimate appointment into the board of the NDDC.”

The commission said under the Interim Administration and the supervision of Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the NDDC would continue to be focused on the prudent management of its resources for the benefit of the people of the region and would remain committed to the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The commission, therefore, urges all well-meaning Niger Deltans and Nigerians in general to disregard these self-seeking elements and the concocted figments of their blurred imagination.”