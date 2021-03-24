From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Senator representing Bayelsa West and former governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a new board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in line with the Act that establishing the agency.

He said with ongoing forensic audit of the agency about to be concluded, it was time the President sends the names of nominated board members to the Senate for appropriate action.

He also cautioned those pushing for the transfer of Niger Delta Ministry to the Presidency saying such action would work against the interests of people of the region.

Dickson stated this in a statement, yesterday, iin which he commended President Buhari, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and NDDC team on the recent inauguration of the headquarters of the commission in Port Harcourt.

“It is a good development which has brought to an end a very shameful episode that the NDDC in past years was unable to complete its own headquarters,” he said.

He said what was left was for Akpabio to consult stakeholders and guide the President correctly so a new board is constituted for the NDDC.

“The Niger Delta people need a functional NDDC board to begin to clear the mess in the commission. I call on the President to follow the NDDC Act in the composition of the expected board by which Bayelsa should have the Managing Director.

“I am against the call that the Ministry of Niger Delta be transferred to the Presidency. I advise stakeholders and some leaders in the Niger Delta who are advocating such a move to withdraw it as it is not in the best interest of the Niger Delta.

“The Niger Delta does not need such a self inflicted injury. Even if such people have disagreements with, or do not like Senator Akpabio or any current holder of that office, they should not push for an action that is glaringly inimical to the interest of the region.

“The fact is that the office of the minister will be occupied by someone from the Niger Delta and it will amount to cutting ones nose to spite the face to demand its transfer to the Presidency.”