Enyeribe Ejiogu and Zika Bobby

President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to appoint Maxwell Oko, to the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as executive director, finance and administration (EDFA), has been lauded by Emmanuel Diffa from Bayelsa State.

He described it as a clear demonstration of the president’s knowledge and wisdom in the handling of affairs concerning the Niger Delta.

He said the changes in the NDDC were necessary as a way of correcting the wrongs of the past and moving the commission forward.

Meanwhile, president of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators (NCNDEA) Eshanekpe Israel, aka, Akpodoro has taken a swipe at some ‘faceless’ Ijaw leaders for challenging the appointment of Bernard Okumagba, as the managing director of the board.

Akpodoro, who doubles as the national coordinator of Urhobo Youth Forum for Change (UYFC), said the president has applied the constitution for a better and more reliable development agency to better the lots of the region.

“Some faceless Ijaw group made several provocative comments capable of igniting crisis in Delta State but for the reason that the Urhobo has the culture of peaceful co-existence with other ethnic nationalities, such rascality as displayed by a youth group has no bearing whatsoever with the life and style of an Urhobo man within the Niger Delta project,” he said.

He called on all to support the new board so that the primary aims of establishing NDDC that has been undermined by past leadership would be achieved by the Okumagba-led management.