Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, his predecessor, Hon Henry Seriake Dickson and coalition of Niger Delta groups have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei as the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

Diri in a congratulatory message to Pondei noted that “as a Bayelsan, I trust Prof Pondei is fully aware of the abundant failed policies, projects and endless wastages which clearly accounted for the many years of under-performance of the NDDC for which our state has always raised concerns”

He called on him to use the opportunity of his appointment to foster greater collaboration with all the governors of the Niger Delta region and leaders at various levels to redirect the NDDC towards greater heights.

Dickson, who in a statement by his media aide, Fidelis Sorowei described Pondei as a hardworking professional urged him to use his experience to clean up the NDDC for optimum performance. “ I call on Prof Pondei whom I have always known as a competent and hardworking man to use his wealth of experience to sanitize the NDDC. As a Bayelsan Prof Pondei is aware of the failed policies, projects and wastages which accounts for the underperformance of NDDC,”he said

The coalition of the Niger Delta groups, in a statement jointly signed by its conveners, Mr Pureh Kalango (National Coordinator Person Not Party), Secretary Engr Abiye Achepaka (President Ijaw Professionals and Entrepreneurs Association IPYED) and comrade Saint Mienpamo Onitsha (State Chairman PANDLEAF Bayelsa State) expressed optimism that the appointment of Prof Pondei will bring relative peace because it has fulfilled two out of three of their demands.

According to the group, the choice of Pondei is apolitical and satisfied the zoning formula as enshrined in the NDDC act 2000,”We thank Mr President for also appointing an independent audit firm Olumuyiwa Bashiru and Co to conduct a proper audit and also pray a proper board is constituted after a proper verification is carried out”.

In a congratulatory message to Pondei, the group said Pondei’s appointment is not only a personal honour and affirmation of confidence in his ability to turn things around in the NDDC but also places the Niger Delta region on a path to posterity judging by his antecedent in various positions he held.

The group, however, urged the acting Managing Director to work in harmony with staff and major stakeholders, partner all governors in the nine Niger Delta states and avoid the temptation of been partisan with development and ensure only genuine and completed jobs are paid for after proper investigations has been carried out.