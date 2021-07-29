Professor of palaeontology and Marine Ecology, Prof.Etie Ben Akpan, has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari rejecting a recent letter by Oron union to Mr President in which the union claimed that over 80 per cent of the oil produced in Akwa Ibom state emanated from their territory.

The don in his letter with the theme : “Re: letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on constitution of the management board of NDDC: Oron union and setting the records straight” explained that Oro Nation or what is politically referred to as Oron Federal Constituency consists of five local government Areas of Mbo, Okobo, Oron, Urue Offong Oruko and Udung Uko, stressing that it is incorrect to tag these 5 Local Government Areas as littoral or coastal as they do not directly abort the Atlantic Coastline.

According to him, “They may be regarded as shoreline Local Government Areas. The second issue is that it is absolutely untrue that the five Oro Nation Local Government Areas are the largest oil/gas producing community accounting for over eighty percent (80 per cent) of Akwa Ibom State oil production figure to the Federal purse.

“The implication from this Oron Union’s postulation is an attempt to cajole and misled the public to believing that Ibeno Local Government Area, Eket Local Government Area, Esit Eket Local Government Area, Onna Local Government Area, Ikot Abasi Local Government Area, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area and Eastern Obolo Local Government Area that are known and associated with the prolific oil wells of the Niger Delta

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.