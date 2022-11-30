The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has flagged off the donation of relief materials, essential drugs and medical equipment to communities affected by flood in the Niger Delta region, beginning with Rivers State.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the Rivers State Central Medical Store in Port Harcourt, the NDDC Acting Managing Director, Engr Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, said that part of the Commission’s mandate was to intervene when natural disasters occur.

He noted that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, gave the NDDC a mandate to restore the damaged sections of the East-West Road, as well as provide relief materials for the people affected by the flood.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer commended President Muhammadu Buhari for showing fatherly love and directing relevant federal government agencies to respond promptly to the challenges thrown up by the flood.

He stated that the NDDC had since restored the flood ravaged sections of the East-West Road at Ahoada, Mbiama and Patani, making it motorable for road users.

Audu-Ohwavborua said that the NDDC decided to hand over the relief materials to the Rivers State Flood Management Task Force to provide the needed relief materials to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

He said: “What we are doing today in Rivers State, namely; donation of relief materials, will be replicated in the other Niger Delta states. We are providing food items, essential drugs, medical equipment, including two ambulances and two 100KVA generators, among others.”

He said the essential medications, which would be made available to the states in the Niger Delta region, included anti-malaria, anti-biotics, anti-fungal, anti-diarrhea and anti-emetic drugs.

Speaking earlier, the NDDC Director Rivers State Office, Mr. Imoko Orere, said that as an interventionist agency, the NDDC has a responsibility to assist Niger Deltans, especially in the face of a devastating natural disaster.

He remarked that the Commission was concerned by the pains of the Internally-Displaced Persons who were exposed to poor hygiene and increased risk of disease outbreaks.

Taking delivery of the relief materials, the Chairman of the Rivers State Flood Management Task Force, Dr George Nweke, thanked the NDDC for taking actions to address the challenges facing the people of the region.

He assured that the Task Force would be equitable in the distribution of relief materials to the communities.

The NDDC Director of Health and Social Services Directorate, Dr. George Uzonwanne, acknowledged the challenges and the difficult conditions endured by numerous Internally-Displaced Persons, IDPs, who were exposed to poor hygiene and increased risk of disease outbreaks.

He observed that the flood rendered many families homeless and exposed them to all kinds of water-borne diseases, making it necessary for the NDDC to provide essential drugs for the people.