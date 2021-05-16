From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ijaw youths from the nine States of the Niger Delta region have threatened to re-enact the 12 days revolution declared in 1966 by the ijaw hero, Major Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro to secede from Nigeria in protest against the continued neglect and deprivation of the region by the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

According to the organisation, the only way to dissuade them from pressing ahead with their plan is for the Federal Government to immediately constitute the substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and take steps towards proper restructuring and true federalism..

The Ijaw Youths, under the umbrella body of the Ijaw Youths Counci(IYC)l worldwide, said though the Niger Delta region have remained peaceful despite the clamou to draw attention to the plight of the Niger Delta region, the continued refusal of the Buhari administration to accede to the Niger Delta people demands may force the region to re-enact the drama which led to the 12 days revolution declaration of a republic against injustice, lack of fair play in infrastructural development and political status of the region.

The leadership of the IYC in a statement on Sunday through its spokesman, Mr Ebilade Ekerefe to commemorate the 53rd remembrance of Boro, said the region is ready to confront the President Buhari led administration if it fails to respect the 30 days ultimatum handed the Federal Government on the 25th of April,2021.

“We also want to inform you, gentlemen of the Press, that the 30 days ultimatum handed President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government on April 25th still subsists. We are ready and will not back down from demanding the immediate reconstitution of the substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)”.

“ If the frivolous excuse of the Buhari led administration on NDDC is Forensic Audit. What excuse would they present for the delay in the completion of the East-West road? Many travellers have died irrespective of their status. And many are still dying due to the deplorable condition of the road. At the Presidential Amnesty office, the status of the substantive head has become interim with policy formulation handed to a stranger from the North under the cloak of the National Security Adviser. And the ex-agitators subjected to frequent change in policy and funding review”.

“As a Council and toeing the line of our visionary hero, Jasper Adaka Boro, we are warning that despite our love for peace, may the Federal Government not let the region re-enact the drama which led to the 12 days revolution against injustice, lack of fair play in infrastructural development and political status of the region.”.