From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Media Adviser to the recently sacked Acting Managing Director, Interim Management Committee, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Donu Kogbara has pleaded with her former boos, Joy Nunieh, to accept her sack in good fate.

Kogbara, who made the appeal in a statement she issued on Monday in Abuja while reacting to the development, urged her former boss to move on and stop raising issues.

She however, described, as baseless and untrue, Nunieh’s claim that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio attempted to force a corruption allegation against the Chairman, Senate Committee on NDDC, Peter Nwaoboshi.

Kogbara further insisted that the former NDDC boss should accept her sack in good fate, accusing her of initiating and executing her attempt to frame corruption charge against Nwaoboshi.

”Nunieh’s allegations against Akpabio were far from the truth. If they allow you to go with your emoluments, you should just thank God and go in a gracious and dignified way, even if you feel that you should not have been sacked,” she noted in the statement.

The former aide also believed that Nunieh played into the hands of those who don’t want her around, adding: “Even those who want you around will have a problem retaining you because there is clear evidence that you have broken the law or failed to do something critical.

“My wish for her is to accept her dismissal graciously. Even if Akpabio is guilty of everything she has accused him of, at least the allegations on Nwaoboshi is not true,” she noted in the statement.