Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former militant leaders from the nine states of the Niger Delta region have declared their support for the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Kemebradikumo Pondei, over the forensic audit ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The leaders’ support was against the National Assembly committee over an alleged attempt to arm twist Pondei and politicised the forensic audit.

The ex-militants said the animosity being shown by Tunji Ojo-led House of Representatives Committee on NDDC is distracting the commission and provoking youths of the Niger Delta region.

The ex-militant leaders, under the aegis of the Leadership, Peace and Cultural Development Initiative (LPCDI), in a statement by its National President, Reuben Wilson and Secretary, Nature Kieghe, warned the Ojo-led NDDC committee to stop being used as a tool to distract the NDDC and allow the commission focus on the forensic audit which all stakeholders, including traditional rulers, former militant leaders, governors of the nine Niger Delta states, agreed with Mr. President as the way forward for the commission.

LPCDI noted that while the NDDC committee has the right to probe the commission on any issue of national and regional interest, it would resist attempts by vested interests and those who allegedly looted the funds meant for development of the region to stagnate the works of the commission.