Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The ex-militants group under the auspices of the 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience (21st CYNDAC) have called on President Mohammadu Buhari, to ensure that the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is completed and not truncated.

21st CYNDAC coordinator, ‘General’ Izon Ebi in a press statement via email commended the President for declaring a forensic audit agency and for appointing Senator Godswill Akpabio as a Minister and entrusting him with the supervision and power over the NDDC.

According to the ex-militants, there is a grand plan by some influential politicians to undermine the relative peace in the Niger Delta region because of the exposure of atrocities committed by some leaders from the region.

Izon- Ebi who congratulated the 8th president of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Peter Igbifa and his team on their victory at the elections in Oporoza, Delta State urged the new IYC President to reposition the organization for optimum service delivery, especially in critical agencies like the NDDC and other relevant agencies to monitor and track down democratic derivable which in the immediate past has been hijacked by greedy politicians with zero benefit to the people of the region.

The statement read in part “As partners in progress we urge the new leadership to work with other critical stakeholders to reposition the organization for optimum service delivery especially in critical agencies like the NDDC and other relevant agencies to monitor and track down democratic dividends which in the immediate past has been hijacked by greedy politicians with zero benefit to the people of the region.

“To the new executives, we say that the time for politics and brinkmanship is over and now is the time to work for the betterment of the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta region.

“We also use this medium to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring a forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission and appointing Senator Godswill Akpabio as a minister and entrusting him with the supervision and power over the NDDC that has led to the exposure of the numerous atrocities committed by our so called leaders and elders of the Niger Delta.

“We therefore use this medium to call on Mr President to ensure that the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission is completed and not truncated”