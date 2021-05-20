From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Federal Government through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has handed over 33 Ford Ranger Hilux vans to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to facilitate the ongoing Forensic Audit.

Chairman of the Security Committee of the exercise, Alhaji Babayaro Ado, who represented the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his magnanimity, interest and commitment to the Niger Delta development.

He explained that the 33 vehicles were specifically to ensure safety of personnel and smooth operation of the exercise.

He said: “He, Mr. President approved the Forensic Audit of NDDC to be conducted, to audit all NDDC projects starting from about 19 to 20 years, so as to look at all the projects, their locations, their starting to completion and also level of utilization, so as to guide and direct further action”.

He also commended the minister for his commitment and determination to see the repositioning of the commission to effectively deliver on its core mandate.

Speaking further, Adoh noted several challenges confronting the commission, but expressed optimism the problems would be addressed.

He said: “And that mandate is basically to develop Niger Delta sub-region. And we have had a lot of challenges in NDDC since inception to date. These challenges are not unsurmountable”.

He disclosed that NDDC has numerous projects scattered across the nine states that make up Niger Delta, stressing that Federal Government was committed to repositioning the commission to serve Niger Delta people well.

Earlier, the Sole Administrator of the commission, Efiong Akwa, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping to his words.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Federal Republic of Nigeria for keeping to his promise.

“Behind us here are 33 Ford Ranger Hilux vehicles that have been sent in by Mr. President directly to the security operatives to use in conveying the men and women that would be engaged in the exercise. This is a promise that has been kept by Mr. President”.