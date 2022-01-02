From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A non-governmental organisation, Social Development Integrated Centre (Social Action), has urged the Federal Government to immediately investigate, arrest and prosecute all persons including staff contractors and companies involved in the mismanagement of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC’s) N6 trillion.

The group said if the government did this it would deter others as well as help position public offices for efficiency and effectiveness.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Addressing journalists in Asaba, the project officer of the group, Isaac Botti, condemned the monumental corruption in NDDC.

Botti said his group had tracked and faulted 29 abandoned projects by the commission in 14, out of the 25 local government areas of Delta State between 2020 and 2022.

He named the projects to include, the N2,744,098,678 construction of Oviri Court Junction by Effurun-Sapele road to Oba Junction by Effurun- Eku road at Oviri Court-Oha, Okpe with actual amount of N98,000,000 and 3.9 per cent budgetary provision; the N250,000,000 installation of Solar-Power Streetlight in Gbokoda community in the riverine Warri North Local Government; and the N1 billion construction of School of Medical Sciences at Western Delta University in Oghara with actual amount approved of N104,274,164.38.