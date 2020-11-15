A Niger Delta group, Ijaw Interest Advocate aka Izanzan camp have raised alarm over alleged plans to divert millions of dollars in the custody of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) belonging to Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to the group the money was paid by International Oil Companies (IOCs) for the past six months following directive by the Federal Government to stop remitting to NDDC until the investigation of alleged mismanagement of NDDC funds by the Interim Management Committee(IMC) is over.