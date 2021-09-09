From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Secretary to Rivers Government, Tammy Danagogo, has reassured Federal Government agencies in the state of Governor Nyesom Wike’s support in helping them successfully fulfill their mandate for the benefit of the people.

Danagogo gave the assurance in Port Harcourt, while receiving keys of the former NDDC headquarters during a handover ceremony by the Interim Administrator of the Commission, Mr. Effiong Akwa.

He observed that all the Federal Government agencies that have been committed to their policies in positively affecting Rivers people and Nigerians at large have enjoyed the support of the state government.

Danagogo said: “We are grateful and assure you that His Excellency, Barr. Nyesom Wike, will be impressed with your candour and vibrancy in attending to the issue of the handover, being mindful of the commission’s good relationship with the Rivers State Government. I thank you for personally ensuring that the facility is secure and handed over to me in person. This shows you appreciate relationships.

“Over the years, the Rivers State Government has always supported and cooperated with Federal Government agencies that operate in the State and have continued to do so with more vigour under the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike, who intends to continue in this manner.

“We are impressed that the NDDC has been able to maintain the cordial relationship with the Rivers Government in utilizing the state’s facility and, in a peaceful and friendly manner handed over to us.”

While speaking to the press, the SSG further stated that Governor Wike had at different fora emphasized his desire to synergize with federal agencies such as the NDDC, for the good of all residents of the State.

“The federal government is to develop Nigeria, Rivers State Government is to develop the people resident in Rivers State. It is the same mandate we all have, except that it has different geographical locations. Ours is limited to Rivers State, while the Federal Government is the whole of Nigeria, including Rivers State.

“Our expectation is that all Federal Government agencies will continue to co-cooperate with us because we want to corporate with them.”

He promised to pass on the goodwill decision of the NDDC to partner with the state government in the construction/expansion of the Eastern Bypass road that passes through the new NDDC headquarters.

The Interim Administrator of NDDC, Mr. Akwa, had thanked the state overnment for its hospitability, accommodation and assistance to the commission for over 15 years.

“We have been here for the past 15 years and leaving this place peacefully. I have received a lot of support from the Governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Wike, who is popularly referred to as Mr. Project.”

He disclosed that the NDDC has further decided to partner with the Rivers State Government in the construction of the road leading to its new headquarters at the Eastern Bypass axis of Port Harcourt.

“For this reason, we are here to say thank you, and ask that the cordial relationship will continue and that the subsequent government will toe the line of the governor in bringing life to the people of Rivers State.

“With the attitude of the Rivers State Government, we know this place will be remodelled and put to better use. We have also left behind the four units of lift, water supply unit, and fire service equipment as well as security to prevent vandalism.”

