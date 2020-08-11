Tony John, Port Harcourt

A member of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Caroline Nagbo, has denied looting the Commission by receiving N142 million from any quarters.

Nagbo’s denial follows a newspaper publication (not Daily Sun) alleging that she was involved in corrupt practices as a member of the IMC of the Commission.

The woman, who spoke through her aide on Technical and Youth Matters, Sogbeye Eli, accused the publication of mischievously misleading members of the public with unverified information to malign her character and diminish her personal integrity.

She maintained that she neither received nor was paid N142 million belonging to the NDDC, and called on members of the public to discountenance the misleading information.

‘We want to categorically state once again that Caroline Nagbo was not paid or took any N142 million or other sums of money belonging to the NDDC, which were not legitimately approved to members of the IMC in line with the Commission’s conditions of service that were operational prior to her appointment on February 19, 2020, by the President and Commander-in-Chief.

‘In view of this, it has become imperative to specifically deny these allegations to clear the doubts of the general public and lay to rest the growing and understandable concerns from well-meaning leaders, prominent citizens of this nation, Rivers State and the Ogoni nation in particular, and the general public with whom Caroline Nagbo has shared trusted acquaintances over the years on the strength of her character, probity and personal integrity.

‘We make bold to state in succinct terms that the said publication which is riddled with falsehood, innuendos and inconsistencies should be disregarded in its entirety,’ she denied.

Nagbo said she is open to any investigation on the allegation of taking or looting the sum of N142 million at the NDDC as reported by the newspaper.

She demanded for retraction of the libelous publication within seven days, threatening to take a legal action against the newspaper, if the management fails to do the needful.