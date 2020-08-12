A member of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Caroline Nagbo, has denied receiving N142 million from any quarters.

Nagbo’s denial followed a newspaper publication (not Daily Sun) alleging that she was involved in corrupt practices as a member of the IMC.

Nagbo, who spoke through her aide, Sogbeye Eli, accused the publication of mischievously misleading members of the public with unverified information to malign her character and diminish her integrity.

“We want to categorically state once again that Caroline Nagbo was not paid or took any N142 million or other sums of money belonging to the NDDC, which were not legitimately approved to members of the IMC in line with the Commission’s conditions of service that were operational prior to her appointment on February 19, 2020 by the President and Commander-in-Chief.

“We make bold to state in succinct terms that the said publication which is riddled with falsehood, innuendos and inconsistencies should be disregarded in its entirety.”

Nagbo said she was open to any investigation on the allegation of taking or looting the sum of N142 million at the NDDC as reported by the newspaper. She demanded retraction of the libelous publication within seven days, threatening to take a legal action against the newspaper, if it failed to do the needful.