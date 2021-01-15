From Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) debunked allegations that he was bribed by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Godswill Akpabio to facilitate the appointment of a Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

While describing the allegations malicious and sheer fabrication by mischief makers, the AGF challenged anyone with varifiable evidence of the bribe-taking allegations to expose the transaction to the public and relevant law enforcement agencies.

The denial was contained in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu.

The statement reads: ” The attention of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has been drawn to fictitious and malicious publications alleged by mischief makers claiming that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Godswill Akpabio offered him gratification in respect of the appointment of a Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“The report, as any fake news, was marred by evincing contradictions, figment of imagination, sheer fabrications and filthy assumptions of mischief makers and detractors.

Any discerning mind who read the story will not fail to note the desperate attempt to cast aspersion on the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and dent his hard earned reputation with unsubstantiated allegations spread by perfidious elements.

“The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN hereby make an outright denial of the report in its entirety.

“The Minister has not collected and does not intend at any time to receive any gratification from any dealing and discharging any function he is constitutionally empowered to perform.”

While calling on Nigerians to disregard the information Malami, therefore, asked individuals who have any information, if any, regarding those who facilitated, accepted, deliver or take part in one way or the other in the alleged offer and purported acceptance of gratification for him or his office to come out publically with the information with a view to exposing them and taking further necessary action.

Malami stated further that gratification is a criminal offence and accordingly, encouraged the purveyors of the fictitious publication to approach relevant security and law enforcement agencies and proffer information that could lead to the criminal investigation and investigation against him if they feel strongly about their purported claim.