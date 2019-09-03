An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former News Agency of Nigeria managing director, Olorogun Ima Niboro, has dismissed as uncharitable and unfounded, criticism launched by those he described as ‘interested parties’ against the newly constituted board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This is as various groups have attacked some of the South South governors who were reported to have criticised the set up of the board.

Niboro said President Muhammadu Buhari should be commended for his far-sighted decision to dissolve the former caretaker committee and emplace a proper board.

He said the former NDDC team had become part of the problem, rather than the solution to the crisis in the Niger Delta, and it was a good time to show them the way out.

“It is disingenuous for anyone to criticise the new board, when they stood idly by while the former caretaker team was caught up in in-fighting and working at cross purposes with each other,” he said.

Meanwhile, the United Front for Urhobo Nationalism, (UFUN Nigeria), led by George Orherhe, has said President Buhari deserves applause for the new NDDC Board appointments.

Addressing reporters in Abuja, yesterday, Orherhe urged all Niger Deltans to shun mischief-makers and anonymous critics by expressing their support for President Buhari’s choice of capable personnel to run the NDDC.

Speaking in the same vein, the Isoko National Rescue Movement (INRM), in a statement by its spokesman, Akpo Ogegere, lamented the manner in which some highly-placed Niger Deltans, including those working for some state governors are embarking on a campaign of mischief towards misleading Nigerian citizens over the appointment of a new board for NDDC.