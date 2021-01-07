From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group of Ijaw Professionals under the aegis of Watchdog for Ijaw Progressives (WIP) have warned against moves by some youth leaders from the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) to embark on protest over the appointment of a sole administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The appointment of Mr Effiong Akwa as sole administrator has polarised the IYC with the President, Mr Peter Igbifa directing a suspension of protest against the appointment while the spokesman of the council, Ebilade Ekerefe insisted that the protest would proceed.

WIP in a statement issued on Wednesday by Lambart Olambo expressed dismay with the conduct of the spokesman of the council, Ebilade Ekerefe noting that his stance over critical and sensitive issues could jeopardise the future aspirations of the Ijaw Nation and throw the Niger Delta region into avoidable security crisis if not well-managed.

The group which commended Igbifa, and his council for opting for an all-inclusive stakeholders meeting to deliberate on issues affecting the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta including the current management structure of the NDDC appealed to all aggrieved persons to halt all protest planned in the name of the council against the appointment of Akwa and allow the proposed meeting articulate a common position and marshal out action plans.

“We stand by the decision of Igbifa and his council and we want to challenge Ekerefe or anybody to lead a protest in the name of IYC against NDDC before the stakeholders’ meeting. Anybody, who goes contrary to the directive of Igbifa is challenging the office of the IYC Presidency and will surely get consequential overdose of such disobedient act,” Olambo said.

Meanwhile The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has congratulated Effiong Akwa on his appointment as the Sole Administrator, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The IYC, Akpakip Oro Special Chapter, Eastern Zone has congratulated Akwa on his appointment as the sole administrator of the NDDC

The council described Akwa’s appointment as well deserved and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving such responsibility to a member of the council.

The zone in a statement signed by its Vice-Chairman, Christian Okponung and Secretary, Samuel Edem, said Akwa’s appointment was in recognition of his dedication and meritorious service to the country.

The statement said: “In respect of this great appointment, we, the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Akpakip Oro Special Chapter, Eastern Zone, do hereby officially wish to congratulate our own son and member of the council, Effiong Akwa Okon, as the Sole Administrator, Niger Delta Development Commission.”