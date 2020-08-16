Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has declared support for the forensic audit of the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and called on Nigerians to support same.

President of the group, Mr. Timothy Igbifa, said the forensic audit should be allowed to go on as it will reveal the identity of those responsible for the corruption in the commission.

The Commission has in the past few months been emersed in allegations of misappropriation of funds which led to a probe by the National Assembly.

The IYC also condemned the media trial of the Acting Managing Director of the Commission, Professor Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei and the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

He urged Nigerians to support the forensic audit being carried out by the NDDC.

‘’This is the first time in history that a financial pipeline analysis of this magnitude is being carried out in the commission. Niger Deltans and the entire Nigeria is waiting patiently the outcome of the audit so that we can all see those who have been responsible for crippling the development of the Niger Delta region. Of course we are aware that a move like this is bound to be resisted by the enemies of transparency and accountability hence the sponsorship of the media trials and accusations against the IMC in order to force the President, Muhammadu Buhari to lose confidence in the IMC and stop the forensic audit.

”Unfortunately for them, their plans have failed’’ the group said.

Also, the IYC, through its Spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe, expressed support for President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, for their commitment to the forensic audit of the commission.

He however admonished the IMC to avoidances the pitfalls other leaders from the region appointed by President Buhari had fallen into leading to their untimely removal from office and bringing embarrassment to the region.

‘’The whole of Niger Delta is depending on you, and calling on you to introduce reforms to transform the NDDC so that it can transparently deliver on its mandate, become more accountable, reduce corruption and bring speedy development to the Niger Delta.

”Do this and we will stand by you, defend you at all times against every forces of evil that do not like the Niger Delta”, he said.

The IYC blamed the delay in the payment of school fees to students on scholarship on bureaucratic bottlenecks but expressed confidence that the students will soon receive their payment with the amount of effort the leadership of the NDDC is making to verify the authenticity of all the students, and finalize the payment process.

Accorsing to the IYC, verification is necessary because the scholarships were awarded before the appointment of the current IMC.