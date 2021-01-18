From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Aggrieved members of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) planning the protest against the appointment of Mr. Effiong Akwa as sole administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC) have called it off.

Spokesman of the group, Ebilade Erekefe, who announced the decision to stay action warned that IYC would, however, not accept the elongation of tenure of Akwa beyond April when a substantive board would be inaugurated as stated by Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Godswill Akpabio.

Erekefe at a press conference in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, yesterday, said: “Having consulted with critical stakeholders and leaders of thoughts within the region, critical organs of council, we therefore resolved to put on hold the planned “mother of all protest” at the Headquarters of NDDC in Port- Harcourt, to allow the sole administrator superintend over the conclusion of the forensic audit as alluded by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

“We urge the external forensic auditors to hasten up their assignment and conclude within the stipulated April timeline as Ijaw youths will not tolerate excuses anymore for negligence as our plans to carrying out a protest is still on course if the substantive board is not inaugurated by April.”

Ekerefe demanded the payment of indigenous contractors whose monies are still tied down in the commission despite the completion of such projects stressing that the IYC would closely monitor the implementation of the NDDC budget in the interest of people of the region.