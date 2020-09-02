TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A member of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Caroline Nagbo, has declared that she narrowly escaped assassination in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday.

Nagbo disclosed this yesterday, through her aide on Technical and Youth Matters, Sogbeye Eli, in Port Harcourt.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred after she attended church service in Ozuoba in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

According to her, the attempted assassination was aborted due to the swift reaction of security agencies, following distress calls made to the Police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Nagbo thanked God for her protection and commended the gallantry of the security officials.

She specifically praised the State Commissioner of Police, the Director, DSS and Head of Security at the NDDC, whose professionalism and timely intervention led to foiling the assassination.

She expressed shock and also thanked her colleague in the IMC and acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Mr. Effiong Akwa, for his prompt response to the rescue effort.

Nagbo said she had already reported the incident to Police and called on the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, and other security agencies operating in Rivers to intensify efforts in tracking down those who were after her life.

The IMC member noted that criminal elements terrorizing the State must be flushed out to secure the lives of law-abiding citizens.

She added that criminal elements should be contained to stop scaring away investors in the oil and gas sector, who are providing gainful employment to the teeming graduate and skilled population in Rivers.