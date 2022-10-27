From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, yesterday, inaugurated two major road projects awarded since 2018 in Sapele, Sapele local government area of Delta State.

The two road projects with a total length of 4Km and 2.5km respectively were recently constructed by indigenous contracting firm in line with NDDC’s mandate as an interventionist agency.

The contract for the construction of Akporjevughe Road and environs was awarded on the 30th day of June, 2018 to Messrs Solid FFLO Asphalt Company Nigeria Limited.

In his welcome address during the inauguration ceremony, the newly appointed acting Managing Director of NDDC, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, said that before the award of the project, Akporjevughe Road, Doyanbi Lane, Alfred Jonah School Road, Omoire Ojigwo Road were swampy and in deplorable state.

He said that the area was prone to perennial flooding and unmotorable throughout the year hence the interventionist agency moved in to ameliorate the suffering of residents of the area.

Audu-Ohwavborua who was represented by the Director of Delta State’s office of the commission, Engr. Stephen Ogheneare, said that the road cuts across eight major roads/streets with a total length of 4km saying that contract for the construction of Oghene Road was awarded on the 30th of March, 2019 also to Messrs Solid FFLO Asphalt Company Nig. Ltd.

“With the completion of the projects, the story has changed for the better for residents and commuters as they now ply the roads with ease and take noticeably brief time to get to their destinations There is indeed considerable savings in time and money as the people ply these roads”, he said.

He said that the roads would boost the socio-economic activities of the people while the drains and culverts on the roads would also helped tackle problem of flooding which was a usual occurrence in most parts of Ogorode new road area.

While saying that NDDC was committed to executing more projects in the Niger Delta region, the acting MD asserted that Sapele Local Government has benefited about 103 projects awarded while Sapele Town, the Headquarters of Sapele LGA has 63 projects awarded, many of which have been completed.

Engr. Audu-Ohwavborua commended the Sapele Community for the cordial and peaceful atmosphere created that saw the speedy completion of this road and several other roads constructed by NDDC, urging the community leaders to ensure that the drainage is kept clean always in order to guarantee the sustainability of the road.

He expressed thanks to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Senate, Minister Niger Delta Affairs Mr.Umana Okon Umana, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Rt. Hon Tunji Ojo, and the Management and Staff of NDDC for their tremendous assistance and cooperation in the implementation of the Commission’s mandate.

He, however, thanked the contractor, Solid FFLO Aspha Company Nigeria Limited who executed the two projects for the beautiful work done, saying that the contractor has demonstrated that local contractors have the capacity to do good and quality projects.

Inaugurating the road projects, the member representing Sapele/Okpe/Uvwie Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Efe Afe, thanked President Muhammadu Bihari for appointing a Sapele son as acting MD of NDDC, urging the people to pray that he is made a substantive MD of the commission.

He urged the community people to ensure the roads are maintained and the drainage system cleared at all times.

Representative of Landlord Association of Nigeria, Sapele chapter, Engr. Nathaniel Udonsuk, commanded NDDC for the project, however appealing for the provision of street lights to illuminate the area in order to wave off criminals elements.