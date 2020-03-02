Lagos lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for flouting the law setting up the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by appointing an interim management committee for the agency.

Speaking at a lecture to mark the third anniversary of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu in Akure, Falana noted that the Buhari government’s actions on the NDDC and other such agencies where the laws have been subverted, leaves the agencies open to litigation.

Akeredolu marked three years in office on Wednesday, February 27.

Falana also came down hard on President Buhari for appointing more directors for the NNPC than the Act provides for, including the appointment of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari as a member of the board. He said these appointments leave the decisions of the agencies open to litigation saying, “the danger is that any contract signed by that body can be set aside. Anybody can go to court and say that some of those who took part in the meetings are not known to law and so, do something.

“I am submitting that the management of the economy includes the appointment of personnel, the board members of these companies. These agencies that are owned by the country have the appointment of board members made alone by the President. It is not quite right and I know that you can make a case. It is so bad that some of the appointments have nothing to do with the law. I take NNPC, the cash cow. The NNPC by virtue of Section 1 of its Act shall have six members.

“Today, it has nine members, including somebody who put his own name there – the Chief of Staff to the President. The danger sir, learned senior advocate, the danger is that any contract signed by that body can be set aside. Anybody can go to court and say that some of those who took part in the meetings are not known to law, and so do something. NDDC, this concerns Ondo State.

“There shall be 19 members of the Board of NDDC, one of them shall come from the state, but what has happened sir? The Ninth Senate, Senator Adetunmbi, you were one of those who screened and when it was time for the President to inaugurate them, he decided to jettison the board and appointed an interim committee.”