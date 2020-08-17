Godwin Tsa, Abuja And Tony John, Port Harcourt

Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has declared support for the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and called on Nigerians to support same.

President of the group, Timothy Igbifa, said the forensic audit should be allowed to go on as it will reveal the identity of those responsible for the corruption in the commission.

The commission has, in the past few months, been enmeshed in allegations of misappropriation of funds which led to a probe by the National Assembly.

IYC also condemned the media trial of the Commission’s acting Managing Director, Kemebradikumo Pondei and the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

It urged Nigerians to support the forensic audit being carried out by the NDDC.

In a related development, Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) called on people of Ogoni ethnic nationality in the media to exercise caution in reporting or responding to public matters about their people.

MOSOP said it became necessary to advice its natives in the media to exercise caution in view of the controversies and tensions a front page banner headline and story of a local tabloid, accusing an Ogoni member of IMC of the NDDC, Caroline Nagbo, of looting the commission.

The warning was contained in a statement at the weekend, by MOSOP Secretary General, Bari-ala Kpalap, in Port Harcourt