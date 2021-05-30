From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has suspended its ongoing protest over the refusal of the Federal Government to constitute the substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Aggrieved members of the organisation had on Friday May 28, 2021, commenced a massive protest in the Niger Delta to force the Federal Government to constitute the board.

The IYC in a statement by its Deputy National President, Saviour Olali, and its spokesman, Ekerefe Ebilade, while commending members of the organisation for complying with its directive on the protest, pleaded that the protest be suspended after consultation with other stakeholders especially the Ijaw National Congress (INC).

It implored all its members in the various clans to wait for further directives.

According to investigations the suspension is to allow for wider consultation.