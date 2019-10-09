Abia South Youth and Elders Forum (ABYEF), gathered at Owaza in Ukwa West Local Government Area to register their displeasure over the appointment of Chief Nwogu Nwogu as a member representing the state on the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The youths faulted Nwogu’s appointment, saying he lacked the political dexterity and intellectual capacity to champion the cause of people from Abia South Senatorial zone at the NDDC.

Spokesperson for the group and Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owaza, Onyeameachi Ubani said party faithful lacked confidence in Nwogu.

Ubani , describing the appointee as anti-APC , and a man who did not support President Muhammadu Buhari and candidates of the APC in the 2019 elections.

The group urged President Buhari to withdraw Nwogu’s nomination and replace him with credible and popular persons with the expertise and goodwill from the senatorial zone.

Said Ubani: “The people of Abia have rejected the appointment of Chief Nwogu Nwogu as member Board of Directors of the NDDC on the grounds that he lacks the administrative acumen and political popularity to champion the cause of the people. Nwogu has never added any value to the APC.

He is fond of collecting greek gifts from Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.