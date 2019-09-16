Tony Osauzo, Benin

The new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) when inaugurated, may adopt a needs assessment approach in selecting projects for benefiting communities.

Nominated chairman of the Commission’s board, Dr Pius Odubu, who gave the hint, said the new board would live above board and ensure quality work in the Niger Delta region.

The former deputy governor of Edo State, stated this while speaking to journalists yesterdy shortly after the thanksgiving service to mark the 70th birthday of Deaconess (Mrs) Roseline Edaghuase Imariagbe, the mother of former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Samson Osagie.

“We give God all the glory, the God that started it will finish it. We intend to have a vibrant NDDC, one that will prioritise the needs of the people. We are going to adopt the NEEDS assessment. That is, we will go to the various communities to ask them their needs and we are not going to be forcing projects down their throats. We are going to take the Oshiomhole template to NDDC that is, we will go on daily inspection and ensure that we get value for money. Accountability will be the word, we are going to turn the place around”, he said.

On the composition of the board he said “Look at the calibre of people going there, they are men of impeccable character, people that you can say they are not hungry, people that you will say are not in need, they are not in need of money, people that are content in life already. It remains therefore for us to go and continue and work. To do our best so that we will make sure we continue to bless this land and to do our best and join President Muhammadu Buhari in taking the Niger Delta to the Next Level”. The birthday ceremony attracted eminent personalities including the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who was represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, Minister of State for budget and National Planning, prince Clem Agba, represented by Dr Philip Ugbodaga, former Minister of State for Works, Dr Chris Ogiemwonyi, former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Lucky Imasuen, Major General Charles Airhiavbere (rtd) and several members of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM).