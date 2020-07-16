TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has berated security operatives from barricading the residence of the former acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Reacting to the alleged attempted arrest of Nunieh, Vice Chairman of MOSOP National Transition Council, Prince Biira, said it was a pity NDDC has not lived up to its expectation to be an interventionist agency in the Niger Delta region.

Biira stated that there was ill-motive behind the early morning siege at Nunieh’s residence by police officers and it was unacceptable.

Biira expressed worries about the siege, stating that under that guise, anything could happen to the life of the former acting Managing Director of the commission.

“I saw on my phone this morning that some unidentified police officers blocked the gate of the house of our sister, Joi Nunieh. It is sad because if there is any grievous issue, or may be done petitioned her through the Inspector General of Police, the normal professional way to do it is to invite her officially.

“But, to just come this morning, as early as 4am, it is sad. It appears that there is ill-motive behind that. And with series of assassination going on around the country, I think

that it is uncalled for. It is unprofessional to me because she has not refused any invitation by the police.

“It is a pity what is happening in NDDC. The agency is meant to develop the Niger Delta. Unfortunately, what is going on is sad to every human being of conscience.

“We noted that she ought to have travelled today and appear before the House of Representatives Committee that is probing the corruption that is going on in NDDC. She is at liberty to appear before the committee and nobody should stop that.

“Our position is that she is a law-abiding citizen; and police as an institution, should carry out their duty professionally. Police should act within the contest of the law. Any unprofessional activity by the police is condemned”, MOSOP reiterated.