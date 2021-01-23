From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Environment and human right activist, Ankio Briggs has called for attitudinal change towards the running of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Briggs made the call while fielding questions from journalists after receiving the Sole Administrator of the commission, Mr Effiong Akwa at her residence, said the commission must work for the people.

The activist described the attitude of some indigenes of the Niger Delta towards the activities of the NDDC as “very bad”, stressing the need for a positive change for the development of the region.

According to her, “our attitude towards the NDDC is the wrong attitude, we should change it and take the right attitude.

“Politicians should not trade with the NDDC Act; situations where one politician from Bayelsa is ready to trade a position that should go to Delta in return for Delta taking a position that is meant for Bayelsa should not be like that.

“If it is meant for Bayelsa, it must go to Bayelsa, whatever is meant for Delta should go to Delta; after all, the last Manging Director is from Akwa Ibam and we were not seen fighting him.

“This new attitude that is manipulating our people, we have to stop it, it won’t get us anywhere, it will get us absolutely nowhere.”

Briggs opposed calls from some quarters to transfer the NDDC which is under the supervision of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to the presidency.

She said it was wise for the ministry and the commission to work in synergy for the common interests of the people of the region.

“If we know what we are doing as people of the Niger Delta region, it is for the NDDC to work with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

“What is of the best interest of the Niger Delta people and the development of the region is what we want.

“How the funds that is coming to the NDDC is utilised for the betterment of the region is what we are looking for,” she added.