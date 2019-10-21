Joe Effiong Uyo and Tony Osauzo, Benin

Pan–Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has demanded names of beneficiaries of contracts of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from 2001 to 2019.

It said for NDDC to function effectively, there must be adequate funding and less political interference.

Similarly, PANDEF in a communiqué issued on Saturday at the end of its three-day national leadership retreat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and signed by its national chairman, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkangan (retd), deputy national secretary, Ken Robinson and others, it urged the president to extend the forensic audit to other national interventionist organisations like the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF).

The Forum frowned on the poor state of critical infrastructure in the Niger Delta region, particularly roads, and thus called on the Federal Government, and relevant MDAs to give immediate and urgent attention to roads in the region, particularly the the East-West Road; Calabar -Itu-Ikot Ekpene-Aba Road; Ogoja-Ikom Calabar Road, Port Harcourt-Aba section of Enugu Port Harcourt Road, among other.

The Forum condemned the increasing rate of criminal and cult-related crisis in the region and urged youths in the region to eschew all acts and behaviours that could jeopardise their future, and the security and peace of the region.

It encouraged governors of the region and all political office holders, elected and appointed, to give greater attention to issues like job creation, rural women and youth development, healthcare and education, to check the growing rate of youth delinquency.

It resolved to continue to work with other regional bodies in to enthrone an egalitarian nation that would be run on the fundamental principles of equity, fairness and justice.

Meanwhile, state chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-south and South-East, have lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over his directive for a forensic audit of the NDDC.

They, however, called on the president to urgently inaugurate the new board to superintend over the commission’s activities for a holistic review and reforms.

The chairmen’s call and commendation was contained in two separate statements issued by Akwa-Ibom State APC Chairman, Ini T. Okopido and leader, South-South Chairmen of the forum and his Abia State counterpart, Donatus Nwankpa, who is leader of South-East Chairmen, respectively.

The forum expressed satisfaction with the calibre of those the president has appointed to take over the task of the region’s development and appealed for their inauguration to pilot the affairs and bring their wealth of experience to bear on the Commission.