The National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators (NCNDEA) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and to inaugurate members of the commission’s governing board already screened and confirmed by the Senate.

Speaking through its National Coordinator, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, the group noted that the IMC, which is supervised by the Niger Delta Minister and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Godswill Akpabio, is illegal.

While commending the efforts of the National Assembly for uncovering financial recklessness in the NDDC under the IMC, the Coalition called on President Buhari to inaugurate the Substantive Governing Board, whose members be nominated and was duly screened and approved by the Senate

The group said the inauguration of the board with restore probity in the NDDC since the IMC experiment has failed.

The group said the the things unearthed during the National Assembly probe, it is time for the anti-graft agencies, such as the EFCC and ICPC to take over from where the lawmakers stopped and bring all who may be involved in wrongdoing to book.

Akpodoro expressed disappointment at the transfer of the supervision of NDDC from the Presidency to the Niger Delta Ministry headed by Senator Akpabio.

The group called for Akpabio’s removal and the dissolution of the NDDC IMC.