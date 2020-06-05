Niger Delta People’s Forum (NDPF) has rejected the suggestion by elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, that a new investigative panel should be constituted to audit the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and members of National Assembly.

A statement by Chief Boma Ebiakpo, National Chairman of the group advised Clark not to be used by those who do not want the principle of separation of powers to thrive. The group said Clark’s view did not represent the Niger Delta people even as it faulted the elder statesman’s insinuation that the IMC was credible.

“No true leader of the Niger Delta region can be so obsequious as to ignore issues of law, due process and transparency as to commend in overflowing adjectives the inchoate and unsubstantiated allegations by IMC against the National Assembly. When men like Clark, in the twilight of their lives, should stand up for strict adherence to the law setting up NDDC, which does not recognise IMC as credible groups like PANDEF has done, he laboured to make light of the serious issues raised in the allegations of corruption in the NDDC under the IMC. Sadly, he chose to endorse a contraption not known to law and defend the indefensible corruption that has taken place under the IMC as alleged.”

Ebiakpo said several Niger Delta groups, communities and NGOs petitioned the National Assembly “complaining about financial irregularities being carried out by the IMC. Consequently, both chambers of the National Assembly resolved on May 5 to set up committees to investigate the allegations.”

He said the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, had issued a statement welcoming the National Assembly probe, likewise the IMC.

Ebiakpo said it was surprising that Akpabio was indirectly calling for the suspension of the probe, just as the IMC is raising allegations against certain members of the National Assembly.

“If the IMC is sure of its facts, why have they not reported the supposed ‘transgressions’ of the National Assembly members to the EFCC or ICPC since the IMC has been in place? It is clear that IMC is not serious about these allegations, hence their inability to make formal complaints to EFCC and ICPC.”