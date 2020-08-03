Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

President Muhammadu Buhari has been told to match his words with action in relation to revelations on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

President Buhari had said anyone found wanting in the NDDC investigation will be brought to book.

Niger Delta Renaissance Coalition, in a statement by Godknows Sotonye, national coordinator, said since President Buhari agreed his appointees in NDDC have abused his trust by misusing their offices for their self-aggrandisement, he should act by taking disciplinary action.

The group said by delaying action, President Buhari is emboldening those who had pillaged the NDDC.

It claimed certificates of no-objection were procured from the Bureau of Public Procurement for the award of two NDDC contracts, “the first for a lead forensic consultant at N318 million and the second for the purchase of 62 cars for N1.599 billion.”

Urging the president to crown the National Assembly report with a decisive action, the group said: “The president should match his words with action and visit the 116-page report and resolutions of the Senate on the financial recklessness of the NDDC Interim Management Committee (IMC), which was adopted unanimously. The report details the humongous scam that has been going on at the NDDC, and presents a clear pathway forward for the commission.”

Commending the Senate committee for making far-reaching recommendations, which were adopted at plenary, the group recalled that the Senate resolved “that the IMC be disbanded and made to refund N4.923 billion; that the NDDC substantive governing board be sworn in to manage the commission in line with the provisions of the law; that the NDDC be moved back to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in the Presidency for proper supervision; that the office of the auditor general of the federation supervise the forensic audit to “guarantee independence, credibility, transparency and professionalism in the output of the exercise and that the president, with advice from the auditor general, should appoint a renowned, internationally recognised forensic auditor to carry out the exercise.”

The coalition said the National Assembly reports and resolution confirmed clear looting of the resources of the NDDC, adding: “Among other expenditures made in the last eight months, as gleaned from the NDDC account statements are: N1.12 billion for publicity, N1.3 billion for community relations, and N475 million, which the IMC said was used to buy hand sanitiser and face masks for the police.”

The group said the IMC is illegal as there is no provision for it in the law establishing the NDDC.

It called for dissolution of the IMC “because, as an illegal contraption, it serves no functional purpose in the administration of the NDDC. The NDDC governing board, which is provided for, in line with the law, should be put in place immediately to run the affairs of the commission.

“The forensic audit has to be done by a reputable independent auditor, just as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation audit was done by Price Waterhouse a few years back while the legitimate board and management were still in place. The board and management of the NNPC were not set aside for an IMC to do the audit.”