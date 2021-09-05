The Niger Delta Movement for Development (NDMD) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure full implementation of the forensic audit report and prosecute persons such as contractors and politicians indicted for diverting “our commonwealth.”

It also flayed the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) for what it described as unwarranted and irresponsible attacks on the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The convener, Victor Matthew, in a statement, yesterday, described the audit report as thorough and far-reaching, saying the recommendations when implemented, would reposition the commission to actualise its mandate.

“Nobody named in that report to have in way or the other contributed in the underdevelopment of the Niger Delta by diverting monies meant for projects for personal use should be spared by the Presidency.

“All of them must be prosecuted no matter their tribes, even if they are from the Ijaw extraction. They must pay for impoverishing our region. We are asking the President to publish the names of these individuals and contractors involved in looting our commonwealth.”

He described Akpabio as a Niger Delta hero and true son of the soil, saying he had made history for mustering the political will to see the audit to its end despite all obstacles by mischief makers.

He dissociated the youths of the region from a statement signed by the President of IYC, Peter Igbifa, calling for the sacking of Akpabio, he lacked the moral rights to comment on the forensic audit report.

Matthew recalled that Igbifa had earlier mobilised the youths for a protest to thwart the audit, a situation he said divided the IYC.

“President Buhari and Akpabio, deserve our commendation for mustering the political will to begin the audit process and see it through despite opposition by persons, who don’t mean well for our region.”

