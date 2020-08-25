By Chukwudi Nweje

A group, the Niger Delta Development and Accountability Coalition, has said the manner the allegations in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is being handled put a question mark on the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government to the anti-corruption war.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Johnson Epia, the Niger Delta coalition said Nigerians are baffled that despite the confessions of the IMC at the public hearing to mismanaging the NDDC finances, the Senate indictment of the IMC and other Senate resolutions on the NDDC investigation, the president has done nothing.

“Indeed, it appears that the Buhari administration is looking for any excuse to absolve its own tainted officials of corruption, including sweeping the Senate report and resolutions under the carpet. Else, why has the Buhari administration not acted on the embarrassing corruption at the NDDC?,” Epia said.

The Senate recently adopted a 122-page recommendation of its ad-hoc committee that investigated alleged corruption in the NDDC. The committee’s investigation said members of IMC were paid billions of naira in special bonuses, as COVID-19 allowances, in addition to collecting hundreds of millions of naira for project inspection and maintenance allowances.

The Senate demanded that the members refund N4.923 billion, the dissolution of the IMC, and the Inauguration of the governing board to run the NDDC in compliance with the NDDC Act, among others.

He urged President Buhari to show his commitment to the fight against corruption by takinf action on those indicted in the probe.

He said: “President Buhari cannot afford to remain silent in the face of the ongoing scam at the NDDC, and the Senate resolutions. He must do his duty to Nigerians and lead when he has to, which is now. Mr President must define very clearly if his legacy will be one of comfort with, not contempt for corruption.

“He cannot sit by the side and allow corruption to thrive in our country, while his officials steal public resources. The President must demand the refund of all stolen funds, the sack of the IMC, the prosecution of all those indicted by the Senate.”