The newly inaugurated Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has assured every ethnic nationality in the Niger Delta region of a fair share from the new board.

Ogbuku from Ayakoro community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, speaking to a cross-section of Nigerians including former President Goodluck Jonathan, at a reception held in his honour, said there is no cause for alarm by ethnic nationalities over the spread of developmental projects.

According to him, having no representative on the board would not exclude any ethnic nationality from getting what is due them from the board.

He disclosed that members of the new board are on one page and are committed to ensuring everybody is carried along.

“I can assure you that whatever is due anybody, whether your ethnic nationality is represented on the board or not, you will have your fair share. Nobody should be afraid whether you are represented or not. I don’t blame people when people get scared, maybe over the years and with previous boards, people have not been representing the interest of every ethnic nationality but I can assure you that I have had meetings with members of the board and we are all committed to carrying along all the ethnic nationalities in the region to ensure nobody is left out. So nobody should panic, we are all one,” he said.