Fred Itua, Abuja

Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Peter Nwaoboshi, has refuted claims that he collected contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC) with 11 different companies without executing them

The NDDC had in a statement by its spokesperson, Charles Odili, alleged that Nwaoboshi used 11 different companies as fronts to secure for himself N3.6billion worth of contracts in September 2016 in what he allaeged as the “biggest single case of looting of the Commission’s resources .”

But Nwaoboshi in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja said none of the 11 companies listed belong to him as far as records at the Corporate Affairs Commission are concerned.

He challenged the NDDC officials to substantiate their allegations with required documents implicating him as evidence if they have.

“The smear campaign and character assassination of people perceived to be stumbling blocks against the rot in NDDC over the years must stop in the national interest,” he said.