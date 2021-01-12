Niger Delta Renaissance Coalition has faulted the president general, Urhobo Progress Union, Chief Joe Omene, on the composition and nomination of the yet-to-be-inaugurated Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Reacting to Omene’s position that the appointment of the NNDC governing board, which was cleared by the Senate on November 5, 2019, did not have President Buhari’s approval, the group said his position was incorrect.

In a statement by Damian Nwikinaka, National Chairman and Ochuko Kanuhor, National Secretary, the Niger Delta group said the board members were validly nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group said the senate’s standing committee headed by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi screened the nominees on October 31, 2019, following which the senate confirmed the appointments of 15 out of the 16 nominees on November 5, 2019.

“It is very clear therefore that Chief Omene is not speaking the truth on the composition of the board, which as has been clearly shown, was presented to the Senate by President Buhari via a letter which he personally signed and confirmed by the Senate on November 5 2019. What remains is for the duly confirmed board to be sworn in and to commence work.”