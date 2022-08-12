From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A former President, Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, Udengs Eradiri, has assured youths that the Niger Development Commission (NDDC) is working hard to eradicate poverty in the region.

Eradiri, who is the Special Adviser on Youths to the Interim Administrator (NDDC), Efiong Akwa, said as part of the efforts, the commission had reopened a portal for the resumption of the suspended scholarship programme.

Eradiri in a statement titled, Message of Hope on International Youth Day 2022, said the ongoing Niger Delta Talent Hunt would discover and empower talented youths in the region.

He named other empowerment activities as grassroots football competition and agricultural trainings, which he said were designed to engage the youths.

He appealed to the youths to shun all forms of violence ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said: “The pain we feel today is our strength for tomorrow as we navigate through difficult times in our beloved land. Let’s all rise against primordial sentiments and continue to work hard in a peaceful manner to better our country.

“Our region the Niger Delta is so blessed with natural resources, professionals and talented vibrant youths who are pushing through by the day to build the Niger Delta of our dreams.

“Today, I make bold to say that at the Niger Delta Development Commission we are doing a lot to eradicate poverty from the land, recently the portal for the scholarship programme has been opened, and the ongoing Niger Delta Talent Hunt will discover many talents from the region; the Grassroot football competition, agricultural training and other laudable projects that will position us in the path of greatness.

“I also seize this chance to plead that we shun violence during the forthcoming elections but rather participate in the process that will bring about the much-desired leadership that will further improve the existing infrastructures and developmental goals. Let us prove to the world that we are a people who God has blessed and are willing to set a legacy for future generations.”