From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A social-cultural group, in Akwa Ibom State, the Oron Union, Abuja branch has expressed displeasure over the rot in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The president of the Union, Remigius Edebianga, said it is regretable that about 20 years, after it’s establishment, the NDDC has become synonymous with alleged sleaze , abandoned projects, maladministration and institutionali failures.

Edebianga, who spoke at a press briefing, in Abuja, on Tuesday, stated that the time has come for every well meaning indigene of the Niger Delta to support all going efforts by government to embark on a forensic audit of the interventionist agency and reposition it for service delivery.

He appluaded the appointment of Effiong Akwa as the Sole Administrator of the NDDC by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as a step in the right direction.

The community leader dismissed allegations that Akwa was not from any oil producing community and that that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, singular handed as sole administrator as false.

According to him, “The President’s appointment of Akwa as the Sole Administrator of NDDC followed a High Court judgment, which declared Professor Keme Pondei-led IMC illegal. Since Barr. Akwa was not joined in the suit and it therefore became expedient for Mr. President to elevate him to that position to engender continuity and stability in the management of the NDDC.

“It is a figment of imagination and insults to the person of Mr. President for anybody to think that Senator Akpabio is now dictating and tele-guiding him.

“The allegation that Barr. Akwa is not from oil producing community in the Niger Delta as provided in the NDDC Act is puerile and farther from the truth. The true position is that Barr. Akwa is from Oron, a major oil producing community in Akwa Ibom state in the Niger Delta region.”

Edebianga appealed to the people of the Niger Delta to support the forensic audit of the NDDC, stating that anyone opposed to it is an enemy of the region.