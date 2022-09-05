From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) may not be constituted soon as some stakeholders across the oil rich region have perfected plans to approach the courts for a proper interpretation of the Act establishing the interventionist agency.

Amid the rumbles, the battle to fill strategic positions in the NDDC has assumed the centre stage as political leaders scramble to have their loyalists in plum positions.

Investigations revealed that while former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole fronts for his ally, Osagie Ize-Iyamu for the position of managing director, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, is rooting for his erstwhile Chief of Staff, Samuel Ogbuku.

According to investigations, Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, believes that in the spirit of justice, fairness and equity, it is the turn of Ondo State to produce the MD or get a juicy position in the agency. However, Daily Sun learnt that his recommendation of former chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Gbenga Edema for the plum office is brewing opposition as the core oil producing areas in the state are poised for a showdown with governor.

When contacted, his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olabode Richard Olatunde, promised to get back to the reporter. He did not at press time.

But a Presidency source confirmed that Governor Akeredolu had three weeks ago recommended Edema and the Special Adviser on Education, Mrs Wunmi Ilawole for MD and state representative on the board respectively. Daily Sun learnt that a petition against Governor Akeredolu’s recommendations have created a hurdle.

“There are several intrigues and intricacies as regards the NDDC nominations. We are already looking into various protests and complaints coming from across the region because we would not want to make nominations and end up withdrawing it.

“For instance, there is the major issue of where the NDDC MD should be picked from. There is also another as regards which state and specifically from where. In the case of Ondo, we gathered that the two nominees for the position of MD and state representative are both from a non oil-producing zone whereas the core oil-producing area has been left out. We must put all these into consideration before any action.

“Another area giving us sleepless nights is the amended Act which stipulates the criteria to be met in respect of the MD and other appointments into the Governing Board. Is it that such should come from the oil-producing area or local government? We need to know all these before taking any step,” the source said.

Specifically, South-South Elders Progressive Forum (SSEPF) has accused the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, of a ploy to mislead President Muhammadu Buhari in the constitution of a substantive board.

The SSEPF, whose membership comprises elders across states in the Niger Delta region, alleged that the AGF was creating confusion by misinterpreting to the Presidency the clear provisions of Section 12 (1) of the NDDC Act 2000 as it relates to the appointment of the agency’s managing director. Section 12 (1) of the Act stipulates that: “There shall be for the Commission, a Managing Director, and two Executive Directors who shall be indigenes of oil producing areas starting with the member states of the Commission with the highest production quantum of oil and shall rotate amongst member states in the order of production.”

In the statement by its Chairman, Dr. Promise Okpolo and Coordinator, Community Relations, Chief Anderson Etiewo, the South-south elders alleged that Malami was plotting to manipulate the position in favour of Edo State.

Citing a purportedly leaked memo approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, SSEPF revealed that Delta State is expected to produce the Chairman of the NDDC, while Edo State will produce the Managing Director while Ondo State would produce the Executive Director Finance and Accounts, or the Executive Director Procurement and Imo state will produce the Executive Director Procurement or Executive Director Finance and Accounts.

It was, however, stated that the AGF’s memo revealed that Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom states, and other states have no role in the proposed NDDC Executive Management.

A stakeholder from Delta State, Chief Oreghene Kpodu, argued that Malami and the Presidency were intentionally trying to cause chaos and crisis across the Niger Delta region in order to keep their henchmen at the NDDC.

“They want to trigger protests and test the resolve of the people on the issue of a sole administrator to continually siphon billions of naira in contracts payment to presidential aides in Abuja, while the people of the Niger Delta region are left with crumbs to suffer.”

He called on all Niger Delta stakeholders to rise up and act immediately to resist the planned crisis across the region by people in the presidency.