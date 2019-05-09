The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is planning big for sports, if the vision of the commission’s acting chairman, Prof. Nelson Braimbraifa is anything to go by.

A competent NDDC source disclosed early this week that Braimbraifa, a lover of sports has identified the need to use sports to woe Niger Delta youths and harness their potentials.

According to our source, the highly knowledgeable NDDC boss is coming up with a blueprint for sports with special focus on putting in place state of art sports facilities in virtually all the Niger Delta communities.

“The whole idea he (the acting chairman) is coming up with is to lay a solid foundation for sports in the region. He wants to do it by putting in place sports infrastructures in all the nooks and crannies of the region. Communities and neighborhoods would have recreational sports centers where the youths can go and train.

That way, the youths can engage in sports rather than idle away. This is a new direction that would see NDDC using sports to combat youth restiveness,” our source said.

He stressed that NDDC has over the years been doing a good job in the area of road construction, provision of water and electricity to communities without paying attention to sports.

“Sports is going to receive good attention moving forward given the new blueprint the NDDC leadership is working on and they intend to get an expert who understands the sports terrain, especially in the area of sports facilities to partner with,” our source stated.