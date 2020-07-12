The Niger Delta Renaissance Coalition has said the public hearing by the Senate Adhoc Committee investigating on the alleged fraud in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has exposed the financial recklessness at the Commission supervised by the Niger Delta Ministry.

In a press release its National Coordinator, Comrade Godknows Sotonye, the group said the revelations at the public hearing had vindicated its position that all was not well at the commission.

It stated that the testimony of the former Acting Managing Director of the agency, Mrs. Joy Nunieh that some people sought to have her swear to an oath of loyalty and secrecy was “damning and fits into what staff of the Commission have been complaining about.”

The release reads in part: “We are not surprised at the revelations at the public hearing, which confirms our initial fears. So far, whistleblowers have detailed payments of over N81 billion made by the IMC under the supervision of Akpabio detailing frivolous payments. Among other expenditures made in the last eight months, as gleaned from the account statements with the Committee as announced by Senator Adetunmbi are: N1.12 billion for publicity, N1.3 billion for Community relations, and N475 million, which the IMC said was used to buy hand sanitizer and face masks for the police.”